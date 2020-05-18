50 years ago Record & Landmark May 18-23, 1970
“Dr. Charles L. McKinney was asked by Mitchell College to consult on the systems approach to learning. He explained that the program allows a student to proceed at his own pace. Mitchell is pioneering the new teaching method in this area.” (5/18)
“Word was received here today that PFC Richard Allen (Ricky) Haithcox has been killed in action in Cambodia. Haithcox was killed about 4 o’clock Sunday while on a mission in Cambodia. He entered the U.S. Army on Aug. 7, 1969.” [1967 North Iredell High grad] (5/19)
“Sgt. William David Menscer was killed in action in Vietnam on May 16, according to word received here by his family late this morning. Menscer was killed in combat about 3:45 p.m. last Saturday.” [1968 North Iredell High grad] (5/20)
Photo: “Mr. and Mrs. Walter Stutts will celebrate their 70{sup}th{/sup} wedding anniversary Friday. They were married in May 22, 1900, and have two sons, Hugh and Edgar Stutts; nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.” [Mr. Stutts was 90 & Mrs. Stutts was 85.] (5/21)
Woman’s Club meeting: “Mrs. James M. Harper Jr., former president of the North Carolina Federation of Women’s Clubs, stated that in the 50 years since woman was first given the vote nothing much had happened and that women have only ourselves to blame.” (5/22)
East Rowan 7 SHS 6: “Statesville’s final tally came on a 342-foot homer by Marvin Speaks. He finished his high school career the same way he started it three years ago. He homered on both his first at-bat and last at-bat during his high school career.” (5/23)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record May 18-24, 1945 — Military
Aboard unnamed USN battleship shelling Okinawa: “With one of the 5-inch batteries was Dennis DeWitte, seaman second class of Mooresville, who helped blast enemy positions in Normandy and Iwo Jima.” (5/18)
Sgt. Thomas Williard, Jr. promoted to S/Sgt. Philippines: “Williard is a gunner with the Bomber Barons, veteran ‘jungle air force’ B-24 Liberator group with more than 800 missions to its credit. Williard was an employee of the Stimpson Hosiery Company.” (5/19)
Fred Coley, former barber, writes he “now knows what the war is like”: “He said that if a person could picture blocks and blocks like the scenes at the Bunch Furniture Co. and Mill’s building sites, then they would know what a lot of German and European cities are like.” (5/21)
James Paul Campbell S1/c USS Wisconsin: “We made our first strike at Luzon. We have participated as a unit of the carrier attacks against Formosa, Camranh and Saigon Bays, French-Indochina, Hainan, Hong Kong, Swatow, Amoy, Formosa again, Tokyo and Iwo Jima.” (5/22)
T/5 William L. Rhinehardt in Miami for reassignment after overseas duty: “Technician Fifth Grade Rhinehardt was a telephone lineman with an aviation signal detachment in the Mediterranean theater. He entered the Army in January, 1942.” (5/23)
“The part played in rescue operations by Sgt. Raymond A. Ball and other Camp Maxey soldiers, when a tornado ripped through Antlers, Okla., on April 12, was praised this week. The twister struck killing 83 persons, injuring hundreds of others and destroying 300 homes.” (5/24)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record May 18-24, 1945 — Homefront
Pvt. Floyd Tucker, POW experience: “He worked on railroads in Germany for over a year and a half, rebuilding the lines which the Allies had destroyed by bombing attacks. One week prior to liberation, he and his friends were transferred to a sugar factory.” (5/18)
“Among the WAVES on duty with the Navy in the Nation’s Capital is Margaret Crisco Jones, seaman second class, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Crisco, Route 1, Troutman. She reported December 27, 1944 for duty in the War Department.” (5/19)
Pfc. Marvin Hoffman, POW experience: “Hoffman was working in Munich one day inside a building, he said, when he looked out the window and saw Hitler riding by. He was captured near Anzio in Italy June 1, 1999” (5/21)
“There is definitely a meat shortage in Statesville. In fact one local market stated that it did not have any beef or pork and wouldn’t have any until June. Most of the cafes were putting out extremely small quantities of meat on their plate lunch orders.” (5/22)
“The Wilson Construction Company is making fine progress in the erection of Crouch’s V-Point Market located at the intersection of the Harmony and Winston-Salem roads. Gordon Wilson is firmly establishing himself as an independent contractor in this locality.” (5/23)
Statesville Jaycees sponsor LST 1052: “Commanding officer is Francis W. Swem, lieutenant, who has corresponded with Roscoe West, chairman of the committee in charge of the project. West has sent a check with which to buy something for crew members.” (5/24)
100 years ago Landmark May 18 and 21, 1920
Mitchell senior class: “The class then took in the exercises incident to the planting on the campus of a tree in memory of Quincy Sharpe Mills who died in France.” (5/18)
“The Chautauqua closed Friday night with a pleasing program by the Swiss yodelers and a lecture on ‘Human Efficiency’ by Dr. Ralph Parlette.” (5/18)
Statesville Rt. 3: “The days are bright and beautiful but a little too cool for the season. Fire feels comfortable these mornings.” (5/18)
Troutman: “Purchasers of new cars are Messrs. John and George Kennedy.” (5/18)
Harmony: “Mr. W.C. Hinshaw is having his house painted.” (5/18)
“The Broadway theater, Statesville’s new moving picture show, is open today. This theater is located on west Broad street. Messrs. Vandenberg are operating the show.” (5/21)
Lillian Ervin & Ira Clodfelter wed @ Troutman: “Mr. Clodfelter has been liking his wife since she was a slip of a girl and courted her so assiduously up until a couple of years ago when he quit square off and didn’t go to see her any more till the central powers got theirs. While he rose to the reveille she bought war stamps and ate cornbread.” [Central Powers were Germany & her allies. While he fought, she helped finance the war & conserved wheat flour.] (5/21)
Harmony Rt. 3: “Mr. T.T. Shaw has recently purchased a new car.” (5/21)
125 years ago Landmark May 23, 1895
“Mr. Mel Clark, who is probably the best posted ornithologist in the county, was in town Tuesday. He says there are few or no blue birds this year because they all died last winter, and they died for want of food and the severity of the weather. Last winter there were no gum berries, haws or such other things as birds feed on and they consequently perished. He very much regrets the absence of the blue birds. They are useful, he says, in destroying worms, notifying chickens on the approach of hawks, and in other ways.”
Snow Creek: “Much damage has been done by the frost to corn and cotton where it was up, but we are glad to see the sun shine out with all its glory again and make things look more promising.”
“Mr. E.C. Hein, of Ridgeway, S.C., was in town Tuesday prospecting with a view to locating a telephone exchange.”
“As briefly mentioned in our last issue, The Landmark will, beginning on or about the 25{sup}th{/sup} of June, be issued twice a week. The present intention is to issue the paper Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is an age of progress and seven whole days is a long time to wait for a record of current events.”
