The COVID-19 epidemic dominated the Mooresville Board of Commissioners first virtual meeting held Monday, with Town Manager Randy Hemann discussing the town’s next steps.
“We’re going to hope to see the governor push some of the decision-making down to the county level in the next phase of this because of the flattening of the curve,” Hemann said. “My hope is within the next week that we’ll see some guidance coming out of this because I know the public is losing patience with this. I think we all understand how difficult it’s been to be under the stay-at-home order.”
In compliance with social distancing guidelines, Mayor Miles Atkins, Commissioners Eddie Dingler, Thurman Houston and Gary West, as well as Hemann and Town Attorney Sharon Crawford sat six feet apart at the town hall board room during the meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls, Commissioners Barbara Whittington and Bobby Compton, as well as other town employees, attended the meeting virtually from home or their office.
The board meeting was closed to the public but streamed online.
The public portion of the meeting, lasting about 20 minutes, began with Hemann’s manager’s report where he reviewed several of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders affecting day-to-day life for state residents. A model provided by Mooresville Fire and Rescue Chief Curt Deaton showed the state is now several days into a decline of COVID-19 cases with a predicted flattening of the curve by early May, Hemann said.
In Iredell County, as of Monday’s meeting, more than half the coronavirus cases were in the southern end, which Hemann called “not unusual with what you would expect” with the population growth in and around Mooresville.
Hemann also outlined the next steps for the town.
“We will continue to share accurate data, we will continue to look at the state’s monitoring of statistics and rely upon some guidance from the state,” he said. “In the meantime, we are also making preparations for phased re-opening so that many of our operations, things like the library, things of that nature, town hall, obviously. We’ll start to talk about hours and services, those places where we might have contact, where we want to put plexiglass shields and things of that nature.”
Hemann said town employees have already begun to clean public buildings like Town Hall. Hemann also addressed a concern residents have expressed to town employees.
“We’ve gotten some calls about how many people are in businesses,” Hemann said. He shared a chart showing how many people could shop in some of the town’s largest essential businesses under Cooper’s Executive Order 131.
The order limits retail establishments to no more than 20 percent of the business’s stated fire capacity or five customers for every 1,000 square feet of the location’s total square footage. The maximum capacity does not include employees, the order indicated.
Using the five customers per 1,000 square feet limitation, Hemann said:
» Walmart, at 204,493 square feet, can have 1,022 people in allowed occupancy;
» Target, at 171,744 square feet, can have 859 people in allowed occupancy;
» B.J.’s Warehouse, at 109,732 square feet, can have 549 people in allowed occupancy;
» Sam’s Club, at 140,027 square feet, can have 700 people in allowed occupancy;
» Costco, at 151,523 square feet, can have 758 people in allowed occupancy;
» Lowe’s, at 122,410 square feet, can have 612 people in allowed occupancy;
» Staples, at 20,945 square feet, can have 105 people in allowed occupancy.
The Board of Commissioners also approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included the adoption of a resolution and ordinance amending the town’s code of ordinances to allow Hemann to suspend service disconnections and waive late fees and penalties for nonpayment of water and sewer services during the COVID-19 emergency. Cooper’s Executive Order 124 directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.
The board also authorized Hemann to temporarily suspend charging and the collection of library fines, overdue charges and other fees at the Mooresville Public Library and to temporarily extend due dates for library materials during the COVID-19 crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.