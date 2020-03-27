In 2012, Devin Rankin should have graduated from Statesville High School with the rest of his classmates. Things did not go quite as planned.
Incarcerated from 2012 to 2017, Rankin found himself playing catch-up upon his release.
“You’re just delayed when you are in jail,” he said. “The world goes on ... without you. Everything advances, except you.”
“I started looking for work as soon as I got out,” Rankin said. “No one would give me a chance. My probation officer told me about I-CARE and as soon as I walked in the door they welcomed me warmly. Mr. (Shelton) Moore and Ms. April really care about people.”
Windows, Doors and Molding Warehouse is located on Northside Drive in Statesville and is owned and operated by Sharon and Charlie Tucker. Their business is doors and windows, selling to contractors as well as the general public. After meeting with Shelton Moore, family support services director for I-CARE, Inc., the Tuckers hired Rankin in February of 2019 knowing he had no experience with construction, contractors, or dealing with the general public.
“The Tuckers gave me a chance when no one else would,” he said. “Now I’m making custom doors and I am working in the warehouse helping customers every day. Everyone makes mistakes in their lives and I sure did. I own that and have learned from the experience.”
When asked where he sees himself in five years, Rankin responded, “I’m going to be in such a better position than I am now. Of that I am positive. People have believed in me and given me a chance and I am grateful. I won’t let them down.”
