With Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order beginning Monday, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials encourage parents and students to heed the order.
This order directs people to stay at home except to visit “essential businesses, to exercise outdoors, or to help a family member.” The district will still fulfill the three orders from the state by continuing to operate the 15 meal pick-up sites, six essential employee childcare sites, and support the remote learning of students.
Sites will be open on a limited basis to solely conduct essential business. Call or email the location prior to going to the building. Schools and offices will continue to remotely take care of all that they can. All employees will remain on call and will be available by email. Contact information can be found on any I-SS website under the faculty and staff directory.
Below are answers to some frequently asked questions that school officials have received:
Can I still pick-up meals at one of the 15 meal pick-up locations? Absolutely. Meals will continue to be served at each of the 15 meal pick-up sites. The only thing asked is to complete this Meal Request Form each week so that I-SS can properly prepare enough meals for each locations.
What are my options if I do not have Internet access or have issues with my device? You can find information regarding support, tips, and internet access by viewing the Remote Learning Support for Students/Parents document.
Will students still take an end-of-grade or end-of-course exam? No, we have recently learned that there will not be standardized testing for this school year.
Will students receive Report Cards? Students will receive their third 9-weeks Report Cards. Staff members will be printing and mailing them out by April 10.
Will our high schools and early colleges still hold proms? At this time, all proms have been postponed. We will continue to monitor the situation and reconsider after more time has passed based on the advice from the CDC and orders from our national, state, and local government.
Will we still hold graduations? We know that the current events have our Class of 2020 asking some specific questions about their senior year. The order made by NC Governor Roy Cooper extends only through April 29 at this time. As we continue to evaluate this fluid situation, we will update you with more information as it becomes available. The safety of our students and their families is our top priority.
Will the district continue to hold their 2020 Summer Session? The district will continue to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation. At this time, we plan on holding those courses during our 2020 Summer Session; however, we have delayed the registration of all Enrichment Courses hosted by the Academically and Intellectually Gifted Department to April 15 to give us more time to decide if we will be holding the 2020 Summer Session.
Can I still register my child for kindergarten? Yes. While we would love to meet our future I-SS graduates in-person, our elementary schools will be continuing to register children online. If you have a rising kindergartener, please reach out to the school to find out more information.
