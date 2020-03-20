Iredell-Statesville Schools is prepared to begin closing all campuses next week allowing most staff to work remotely from home due to community spread of COVID-19 throughout North Carolina, a news release stated.
“We continue to monitor and manage a very fluid coronavirus crisis,” the news release stated. “Our public health officials and professionals from the medical community advise that community transmission of the virus is taking place across the state. This fact warrants an enhanced response from the school district.”
I-SS will begin the process of closing school campuses to limit personnel to only essential staff beginning next week. Non-essential staff will work remotely from home.
Essential staff specifically includes individuals preparing meals for pick-up and daily delivery; bus drivers that deliver meals to students in need; childcare workers who are supervising the children of essential emergency care workers in our community.
Central support staff members on a rotating schedule from the following departments are impacted: human resources, finance, maintenance (as needed), technology (as needed), transportation. If schools have successfully deployed technology and provided materials to students, schools can begin the process of shutting down the campus until further notice, the news release stated.
School campuses will close and essential business and specific work functions will move to remote locations with the exception of the school nutrition hubs and childcare facilities.
“Our focus this week has been on getting our remote learning plan in place, ensuring that meals were provided for children in the community and putting a plan in place to provide emergency childcare for essential Iredell County health and emergency service personnel,” I-SS Superintendent Brady Johnson said.
“... While serving the needs of our students remains our top priority, we must also focus on the health and well-being of our 2,700 staff members. As we prepare to close our campuses, please keep in mind that our goal is to continue to provide services for our students while promoting social distancing with our employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.