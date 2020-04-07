ICATS Transit, Iredell County’s public transportation system, has announced a new passenger policy.
Effective Tuesday, ICATS Transit passengers will not have to pay a fare to ride in the system. This will be a temporary measure in response to the current coronavirus situation.
As a result, ICATS transit passengers will not have to pay cash, tokens or use other forms of payment, including DSS yellow forms.
ICATS Transit encourages safe practices for its drivers and passengers, especially during this Covid-19 period.
These practices encourage maintaining distances of at least 6 feet, frequent hand washing, and the use of gloves, masks, and disinfecting solutions at home, work, and on vehicles.
By using these safe practices and temporarily eliminating fare interactions on board, ICATS Transit hopes to help keep its passengers and personnel safe, it states in a news release.
