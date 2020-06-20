ICATS Transit, Iredell County’s public transportation system, has announced that two of ICATS Transit’s fixed routes will resume service Monday.
The Statesville Bloom will operate Monday through Friday and the Mooresville Main will also operate Monday though Friday. Schedules are subject to adjustment based on passenger demand. Passengers are requested to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including safe distancing and the use of masks.
ICATS Transit encourages safe practices for drivers and passengers, especially during this COVID-19 period. These practices encourage maintaining distances of at least six feet apart, frequent hand washing, and the use of gloves, masks, and disinfecting solutions at home, work, and on vehicles. By using these safe practices and temporarily eliminating fare interactions on board, ICATS Transit hopes to help keep our passengers and personnel safe.
With a growing fleet of 29 vehicles and 40 drivers. ICATS Transit provides fixed-route scheduled transit bus service in and between Statesville and Mooresville. Scheduled express bus services also operate weekdays between four park-and-ride lots in Iredell County, connecting with the Charlotte transit system in suburban Charlotte. ICATS Transit also operates a network of paratransit services connecting passengers and destinations around and beyond the county, including a weekly shuttle to the VA hospital in Salisbury. All ICATS Transit vehicles are ADA-accessible, many vehicles in the fleet now have bike racks for passenger use.
More information and schedules are available at rideicats.com and the ICATS Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.