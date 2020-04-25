The following inmates were released from the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice from April 13-19:
» April 13: Erica D. Mitchell, 32; possession of Schedule II, released at expiration of sentence.
» April 13: Kevin D. Owens, 27; common law robbery, released at expiration of sentence.
» April 13: Randy L. Cook, 29; violation of controlled substance on penal institution, released at expiration of sentence.
» April 14: Cody L. Robinson, 33; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, released on post-release supervision.
» April 14: Matthew S. Smyre, 38; habitual felon, released on post-release supervision.
» April 15: Michael S. Wolfe, 32; felony breaking and entering, released at expiration of sentence.
» April 16: James A. Griffin, 39; possession of Schedule II, released on post-release supervision.
» April 17: Justin T. Gaither, 32; second-degree murder, released on post-release supervision.
» April 18: Jeffery Holder, 56; failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, released on post-release supervision.
» April 19: Sonny Thompson, 46; failure to notify change of address as a registered sex offender, released on post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.