The Iredell County Animal Services is remaining open, but by appointment only, starting today.
Based on the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter is making the change.
To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided.
If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.
The department asks that residents “do your part to keep our community safe and do not make an appointment if you or any of your family members are sick.”
The department is located at 430 Bristol Drive. To see some of the currently adoptable pets, visit Statesville.com and the weekly adoptable pets gallery.
