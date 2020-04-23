Iredell County Animal Services has not changed its protocol regarding residents turning in stray animals during the coronavirus outbreak, Iredell County Manager Beth Jones said Wednesday. It has, however, hired an as-yet unnamed director that will start this summer.
“The only protocol changes that have occurred at the shelter are related to COVID-19,” Jones said. “The handling of animals, euthanasia guidelines, etc., have not been modified in any way.”
COVID-19 restrictions for animal services include making appointments to practice social distancing, Jones said.
She said that a new director for animal services is set to start on June 1.
The previous director, Brad Gates, resigned last year amid a personnel dispute.
Jones said there are a few open staff positions at animal services, but that it has not impacted animal care.
The department recently listed a job posting for an animal control officer position.
“We are either contracting out the work or the workload has modified as a result of COVID-19,” Jones said about current animal care at animal services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.