IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Bryan Carlos and Jennifer Pascual of Statesville, a boy, Adriel Carlos Pascual, on April 1.
To Crystal Keller Hendren of Taylorsville, a boy, Asher Felix Small, on April 2.
To Christopher and Stefanie Brown of Statesville, a boy, Grayson Lee Brown, on April 2.
To Baldemar Torres and Alana Camacho of Statesville, a girl, Camila Torres, on April 2.
To Scott and Alana Carper of Statesville, a boy, Hudson Stanley Carper, on April 2.
To Tania Solorio Julio of Statesville, a girl, Valentina Solorio Julio, on April 4.
To Tou Yang and Bao Lo Yang of Statesville, a boy, Isaac Chuyee Yang, on April 7.
To Preston and Kelsie Ritchie of Statesville, a girl, Savannah Jade Ritchie, on April 8.
To Kevin Little Jr. and Tomesha Stuckey of Statesville, a girl, Laryha Jade Little, on April 8.
To Austin Fussell and Scotti Richardson of Harmony, a girl, Ashton Brooks Fussell, on April 8.
To Justin and Danita Bowling of Statesville, a boy, Naaman Oshe Bowling, on April 11.
To Tyquan Lowery and Makilia Redmon of Statesville, a boy, Kal’el Ramik Lowery, on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.