Iredell County now has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
The department is now updating the total number of local cases on its website at co.iredell.nc.us.
Within the county, 57 percent of those testing positive are male. Thirty-six percent of the cases are in the 50-64 age range, while 32 percent are 18-24, 28 percent are 25-49 and 4 percent are 65 and older, the county health department reports.
As of Wednesday morning, statewide there were almost 1,600 cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The site updates once daily, at 11 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, there were nine deaths officially recorded in the state. The tally does not include a Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County nor a Wilkes resident that county’s health department reported on Tuesday. Later Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Health Department also confirmed a second death there.
There have been 26,243 tests completed in the state and 204 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, as of Wednesday morning.
This is the seventh day in a row the state’s case total has increased by at least 100 patients.
During the state briefing, North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry reminded people to stay home and observe social distancing guidelines. He also asked people to refrain from calling to report those that they do not think are following the rules, pointing out that 911 and 211 lines are receiving numerous calls of this nature. The 211 line is to help people find resources, such as food, utilities and “human needs.”
He added that donations are still being taken at food banks and that traveling to deliver donations or to accept them is not a violation of the governor’s order. To find a local food bank, visit feedingthecarolinas.org.
