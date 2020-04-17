The number of coronavirus cases reported in Iredell County increased to 79 as of Friday morning. The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s third coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The total number of cases in the county Thursday afternoon was 77.
The Iredell County Health Department is not currently reporting recovery numbers, so there is no way to accurately account for how many of the 77 cases are active ones.
Megan Redford, public information officer for the county health department, said that recovery cannot be medically defined for a novel respiratory disease like COVID-19 and that the department is not comfortable announcing numbers for recovery.
Statewide, the number of reported cases increased to 5,859 Thursday, with 93 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. The death total is 152, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The number of reported cases in the state was 5,465 Wednesday morning and the known death total was 131.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Friday morning, the north has 14 cases, central has 17 and south has 48.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 72,981 tests, officials reported.
There are 429 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 452 Thursday.
The NCDHHS is updating the number of cases each morning.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,136 cases. It has 21 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 201 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 220 cases and 10 deaths. Catawba has 40 cases and one death. Davie has 23 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 20 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
