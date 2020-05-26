Iredell County COVID-19 cases increased by 20 over Memorial Day weekend, a Tuesday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 233 cases in the county.
Of those 233 cases reported, 151 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Five are hospitalized and 71 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Tuesday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak at The Citadel, an assisted living facility in Mooresville. There are two COVID-19 cases there: one staff member and one resident. None have died.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville now consists of four cases: three staff members and one resident.
North Carolina reported an increase of 176 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning with a total of 24,140 cases.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 766 as of Friday morning, an increase of two since Monday.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina has completed 352,331 tests, officials reported. There are 621 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Tuesday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 46 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 83 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 104. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County and case totals are as follow: in 27020, there are 30 cases; 27028, 55 cases; 27055, 65 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 caes; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 10 cases; 28166, eight cases; 28677, 53 cases and two deaths; 28625, 40 cases; 28036, 23 cases and one death; 28115, 57 cases and two deaths; 28117, 49 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in Iredell County, 38% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, 17% are among those aged 65 or older, 11% are among those aged 18 to 24 and 2% are among those aged 17 and under.
Males make up 52% of cases.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,403 cases. It has 73 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 446 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 612 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 153 cases and three deaths. Davie has 76 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 59 cases. Yadkin has 146 cases and one death. Wilkes has 478 cases and three deaths. Alexander has 27 cases.
