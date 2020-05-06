Iredell County is reporting five additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the number to 138, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department.
Of those 138 cases, 81 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Five people are hospitalized and 46 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 502 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning with a total of 12,758 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 12,256 cases on Tuesday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 477 as of Wednesday morning. It was 452 on Tuesday.
North Carolina has completed 164,482 tests, officials reported. There are 516 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 534 on Tuesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Wednesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,850 cases. It has 57 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 323 cases and 16 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 439 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 63 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 37 cases. Yadkin has 27 cases and one death. Wilkes has 147 cases and one death. Alexander has six cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the north has 23 cases, central has 47 and south has 68.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
In the Iredell County area, the number of cases in each ZIP code are the following (some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell): 27020, three cases; 27028, 21 cases; 27055, six cases; 28678, one case; 28634, four cases; 28689, two cases; 27013, 10 cases; 28166, four cases; 28677, 28 cases and two deaths; 28625, 24 cases; 28036, 11 cases and one death; 28115, 33 cases and two deaths; 28117, 37 cases and one death; 28125, three cases; and 28660, four cases.
There are no cases in the 28636 ZIP code.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 12% are aged 18 to 24, 35% are aged 25 to 49, 32% are aged 50 to 64, and 20% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 51% of cases in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.