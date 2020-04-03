The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 26-April 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 26
» Keyrra Lachelle Gillespie, 30, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 27
» Jennifer Jean, 36, of Browns Farm Drive, Cleveland, second-degree murder, $300,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Kalif Hassan Carpenter, 22, of Claremont, failure to appear and governor’s warrant, no bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
March 28
» Christopher Gabriel Morra, 22, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and DWI, $11,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Pete Tony Walker, 36, of Carthage, Mississippi, breaking and/or entering and breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 30
» Triston Eugene Terry, 19, of Island Park Lane, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Vicortiano Carranza Gonzalez, 55, of Conway, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Charles Henry Crabtree, 33, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ronnie Dee Weatherman Jr., 45, of Winchester Road, Troutman, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count each of first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering, $60,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Michael Chad Walker, 41 of Wilkesboro, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 31
» Jonathan Allen Phillis, 28, of China Grove, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Mark Adrian Myers, 40, of Cool Springs Road, Statesville, intimidating a witness, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joseph Grant Hoke, 19, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Victor Alexander Fraley, 36, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
April 1
» Joshua Albert Brown, 36, of Laura Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Mark Lawrence Queen, 39, of Newton Drive, Statesville, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Demarcus Lamont Maddox Jr., 21, of West Sharpe Street, Statesville, murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of probation violation, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
