The Iredell County Department of Social Services is available to serve individuals and their household needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The department is offering alternatives to face-to-face interviews and office visits, providing services by telephone, mail, online, fax and email.
For food and nutrition services and Medicaid, call the office at 704-873-5631 to be interviewed by phone or apply online at epass.nc.gov.
For other programs and services, call 704-873-5631 to speak with someone for guidance on applying or with any questions.
There is a dropbox located under the canopy at the front of the building located at 704-873-5631 where one can leave information for a caseworker or agency to make a payment. Be sure to include your name, phone number and e-mail address, if applicable, on the envelope in the event you need to be contacted.
