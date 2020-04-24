The Iredell County Health Department has added the reporting of recovery numbers to its daily case update.
Reporting the number of cases that appear to have recovered is a complicated process, the department explains in a news release.
Here is why:
» Some infected people will have mild symptoms and others find themselves with more severe symptoms.
» People have varying experiences on how the virus runs its course, making reporting the number of those who have appeared to have recovered a complicated process.
» Scientists are still looking at how a person responds to COVID-19 and what “full recovery” really means. “Full-recovery” looks different for everyone and cannot truly be defined or measured at this time.
The Health Department continues to contact and monitor all persons who test positive for COVID-19, a news release indicated.
“These individuals are isolating at home for at least seven days since symptom onset and greater than 72 hours after symptom resolution (absence of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms),” the release states. “In addition, information about close contacts (person who have been within 6 feet of the sick person for more than 10 minutes) is gathered. Close contacts are notified and expected to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. This important work is being done by public health nurses and other public health staff.”
As of Thursday, 53 individuals in Iredell County are assumed to have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. Most individuals who contract COVID-19 are able to successfully recover at home with minimal health complications.
“For that reason, people who think they have COVID-19 with mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible, and call their medical provider for advice,” the Health Department states in a release. “It is extremely important for people at higher risk of getting sick with COVID-19 to call their medical provider if they develop symptoms of fever or cough.”
The department reiterates that high-risk individuals include those that:
» are 65 years or older;
» live in a nursing home or long-term care facility;
» have compromised immune systems or obesity-body mass index of 40 or higher;
» other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease;
» people who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk for severe viral illnesses.
