The Iredell County Health Department has received notice of an outbreak of coronavirus at a second Iredell County long-term care facility.
At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak. The county did not name the facility. Each Tuesday and Friday by 4, the state updates a database of all long-term care facilities with outbreaks in the state. It lists the initial outbreak at Autumn Care in Statesville, where three staffers and one resident had tested positive.
The latest outbreak was reported to the department Sunday.
“The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure,” a release from the Iredell County Health Department states. “While we are still awaiting the results of a few tests, we can confirm there are a total of two positive cases of COVID-19 at this facility, one in a resident and one in staff member.
The infected resident has been isolated from all other residents and the employee who tested positive is isolating at home.”
The Health Department is working with the facility to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed, the release states.
“The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19,” the release states.
“At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“The skilled nursing staff at the long-term care facility are continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority.”
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging long-term care facilities to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state directives, the release stated.
“A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices,” the release states.
For more information related to coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities, visit https://bit.ly/2ZAq37f.
