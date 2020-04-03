Iredell County Health Director Jane Hinson emphatically works to make her point.
No matter what you believe about the coronavirus outbreak, adhere to the guidelines. Work to protect yourself and your neighbors. Stay home. And, if you fall ill, let the proper people know.
She hears your questions too. Why can’t I know how many people in my ZIP code have tested positive for the virus? Why is this specific business open? Where are the county numbers?
Now she has answered most of them. As of Thursday afternoon, the Iredell County Health Department site now only included updating statistics but also included a breakdown by age and gender — and a map showing what regions of the county where the cases were.
As she had a staff of 180 people, about a quarter of which are in the environmental health area, fight to stay on top of the latest guidelines and developments in the coronavirus pandemic, their online updates have grown increasingly timely. Her group has sent out 25 health directives as of Wednesday with updated guidelines for specific groups — churches, schools, funeral homes.
It is the job of Hinson and her staff to try to keep up with the outbreak, to police quarantines — and to keep the public informed.
Like most of us, her days are now filled with statistics and updates and a growing awareness of terms like social distancing, community spread, of changing guidelines from state and national agencies.
To take a look at how Iredell County is managing the pandemic, one should start at the beginning. How is a case treated from the start?
Hinson says there are more than 80 communicable diseases being tracked in North Carolina. A medical provider, hospital, lab or blood bank reports the cases to the state and local health department and then guidelines are followed. Hinson uses the example of an outbreak of Hepatitis A at a restaurant. The group has a specific time period to isolate and would work to let the public know and to contact those who had been there in that time period.
With coronavirus, they also follow a set of guidelines.
“Like any other communicable disease, when I’ve let citizens know, understand that immediately when we find out, we’re already in close contact with that individual. Currently in North Carolina, once you get tested, you’re given information from a provider, you must go home and self-isolate until you get your test result. By and large, a lot of these individuals that test positive, they’ve already been isolating for days and by the time we find out about the case, the guidelines are if it’s been at least seven days since you developed your symptoms and at least 72 hours without a fever without taking any fever medicine, and your symptoms must be stopping, so there have been situations where we have actually gotten results when they have completed all that.”
While people in communities naturally want to know who has tested positive, Hinson points out it is actually others that could be more of a danger to the public’s health.
A person who opted to get tested, who self-isolated and informed family members and friends is actually taking a positive step to prevent the spread. A person who may not know they have coronavirus, one who has mild symptoms or thinks he has symptoms of something else — that is more of a danger to spread the fast-moving illness.
“What I continue to say to the community is, your worry is not the individuals who have tested positive because No. 1 they cared enough about their health and the health of their family to do the right thing,” Hinson said.
“Now, of course, the recommendations have changed so if it’s mild symptoms, just go home and self-isolate. There will still be people who get tested and they have the right to do that. No. 1, they care and they’re not going to go to work. My huge concern, as health director, right now is everyone else in the community.
“Especially right now — it’s spring, a lot of people have allergies, they’re staying out of the pollen, I’ve got a little bit of a fever, I’ve got a little bit of cough — you could be infected. Some people have very mild symptoms. Some have very little symptoms at all.”
Therefore, people can think they feel good and head out to the store.
“What people truly don’t think about is what hands have touched something before you do. Who has sneezed on something.”
Much like with the flu, there will be numerous individuals who do not get tested. There may even be people who have coronavirus and don’t know it because the symptoms can be so mild. There may never be a true number, here or overall, of the number of people impacted by it.
What the health department does know is what are high-risk groups, and how it is spread. Therefore, they approach messages on social distancing, on how to cover a cough, and on staying home.
What it does know if that as a new virus, this is one that no one has an immunity to. There is no vaccine, no approved antiviral treatment. This is brand new.
What they do know sounds scary enough to most.
“We do know enough to know this virus can live, depending on the environment and the temperature on surfaces, anywhere from 24 hours to days depending upon what (the surface) is,” Hinson said. “If you happen to touch that, you touch your mouth, you touch your eyes, you can expose yourself. So it is difficult.
“I don’t think in my years I ever remember a time like this where there was large-scale orders to prevent movement and to shut things down. We have always, as health care directors in North Carolina, had isolation and quarantine authority, but it’s used on an individual basis. If you have someone who is contagious and you need them to stay home and they are not doing that, we have that ability to write that order and it is a misdemeanor if they don’t comply.
“That authority has always been there but we always try to work with people to try to help educate and help them understand the reason behind it. Usually, 99 percent of the time, as long as someone understands why this is important (they will follow the orders).”
The state, however, determines what is an essential business.
And the law, Hinson says, limits what she can release in terms of geography. She found a way to work with that this week and on Thursday afternoon, a general outline of cases by region in the county appeared on the site.
That’s not what is most important, though. As Hinson points out, no one should feel secure that they are not coming into contact with it.
“The message that’s got to be clear to people, it is everywhere in Iredell County,” she said. “Don’t believe, if you don’t see something in your region, however you show this, it doesn’t mean you are not being exposed when you go to the grocery store or when you go somewhere else. There cannot be any false sense of assurance and, regardless of where it is, treat every venture you make, whether it is to buy groceries or to PetSmart to buy dog food — you need to treat every single exposure as if you were exposed to someone, even while social distancing.”
