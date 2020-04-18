The Iredell County Health Department has been notified of an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The department was made aware of the outbreak Friday. It did not release the name of the facility.
The Iredell County Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing, a news release reported.
The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. This long-term care facility will work in conjunction with the department to have all residents and employees tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19.
"The skilled nursing staff of the long-term care facility are continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority," the release states.
The department "has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19," the release states.
A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices, it states.
