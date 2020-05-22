The Iredell County Health Department is offering assistance to businesses of all types.
As the state enters Phase 2 Friday at 5 p.m., more businesses will reopen, and those that are open will be allowed to operate in a different manner.
The health department is tasked with protecting the personal and environmental health of those living in the county.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been advising all of our permitted facilities and now want to offer support to businesses of all types across our county,” the department states in a news release. “Our Food and Facilities Program can answer questions on disinfectants and sanitizers, safe distancing solutions and can make site visits to offer technical assistance upon request.
“Assuring all local businesses have knowledge related to necessary safety precautions when reopening is our top priority.”
Any business seeking assistance from the department can email environmentalhealth@co.iredell.nc.us or call 704-878-5305, ext. 3456.
Another resource, one originally designed for the restaurant and lodging industry, is Count On Me NC. This free, voluntary COVID-19 training program was developed by public health officials and food safety experts. It is useful for all types of businesses to help keep everyone safe and protected, the department states in the release.
For additional information, visit www.countonmenc.org.
