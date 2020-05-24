The Iredell County Health Department will be providing community testing for COVID-19 at two sites this week.
On Wednesday, the testing will be at the Southland Shopping Center on Shelton Avenue in the parking lot of Yokefellow Thrift Store and Family Dollar, and on Thursday it will be at Mooresville High School.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both sites.
In addition to individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, testing has been expanded to include the following groups of individuals:
» Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of whether one has symptoms.
» Regardless of symptoms, anyone at higher risk of exposure or at a higher risk for severe disease. Such patient populations are:
» People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term-care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farm-worker camp).
» People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)
» People who come from historically marginalized populations (e.g., minority populations, individuals of low socio-economic status, etc.).
» Health care workers or first responders (e.g., EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).
» Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
When you arrives at the testing site, the Health Department recommends that you stay in your vehicle the entirety of your visit; however, we will still provide testing to those who walk to the community testing site.
After people are checked in, Health Department staff will conduct a throat swab that will be sent to a local lab for testing. Test results will be sent to participants by mail and if confirmed positive, Health Department Communicable Disease staff will reach out to provide guidance and identify anyone that you may have been in close contact with recently.
CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance is for anyone with a positive test, even if one is not having symptoms, to self-isolate for 10 days after the date of the test to prevent potential further infection to others.
Those with symptoms should remain isolated at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medications and show an improvement in other symptoms.
Testing is available to both insured and uninsured, with no out-of-pocket expense. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance information with them to the testing site. Language access services will be available at the testing site during hours of operation.
The Iredell County Health Department will not be providing treatment to people who have or are suspected to have COVID-19. This community testing site will only be providing testing services. You are encouraged to contact your primary care provider or a medical professional if you feel you need medical care.
Testing will be performed while supplies last. The Health Department will continue providing community testing for the foreseeable future. Additional information about future community testing clinics will be made available to the community as soon as plans have been solidified.
If you have any questions related to community testing being performed by the Iredell County Health Department, call 704-878-5300.
For general information from the Iredell County Health Department about COVID-19, visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
