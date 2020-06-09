The Iredell County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 testing to the general community. So far, the agency has administered tests to 808 individuals at its drive-thru community testing sites. The clinics continue this week.
On Thursday, the Health Department will provide community testing at Hebron Baptist Church, located at 175 Hebron Road in Statesville. Testing will take place from 8:15 a.m. to noon.
In addition to individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, testing has been expanded to include the following groups of individuals:
» Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless if one is having symptoms or not.
» Regardless of symptoms, anyone at higher risk of exposure or at a higher risk for severe disease. Such patient populations are:
» Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp).
» Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g. people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions).
» Persons who come from historically marginalized populations (e.g., minority populations, individuals of low socio-economic status, etc.).
» Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).
» Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
After arriving at the testing site, officials recommend one remain in your vehicle the entirety of your visit. However, the Health Department will still provide testing to individuals who walk to the community testing site.
After being checked in, Iredell County Health Department staff will conduct a throat swab that will be sent to a local lab for testing. Test results will be sent to participants by mail and if confirmed positive, Iredell County Health Department Communicable Disease staff will reach out to provide guidance and identify anyone that the person may have been in close contact with recently.
CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance is for anyone with a positive test, even if one is not having symptoms, to self-isolate for 10 days after the date of the test to prevent potential further infection to others. Those with symptoms should remain isolated at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medications and show an improvement in other symptoms.
Testing is available to both insured and uninsured, with no out-of-pocket expense. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance information with them to the testing site. Language access services will be available at the testing site during hours of operation.
The Iredell County Health Department will not be providing treatment to individuals who have or are suspected to have COVID-19.
Testing will be performed while supplies last. The Iredell County Health Department will continue providing community testing for the foreseeable future.
