Last week, the Iredell County Health Department offered COVID-19 testing to the general community in both Mooresville and Statesville. During both of the day-long drive-thru testing clinics, the Iredell County Health Department was able to test 555 residents for COVID-19.
In an effort to provide testing to residents who may not have access otherwise, the Iredell County Health Department will continue offering community drive-thru testing clinics throughout the county.
This week, it will be providing community testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday at Mooresville High School and Thursday at Signal Hill Mall. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at both sites.
In addition to individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, testing has been expanded to include the following groups of individuals:
» Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless if one is having symptoms or not;
» Regardless of symptoms, anyone at higher risk of exposure or at a higher risk for severe disease. Such patient populations are:
» Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp);
» Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g. people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions);
» Persons who come from historically marginalized populations (e.g., minority populations, individuals of low socio-economic status, etc.);
» Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military);
» Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain;
When you arrive at the testing site, the Health Department recommends that you stay in your vehicle the entirety of your visit; however, it will still provide testing to individuals who walk to the community testing site. After being checked in, Iredell County Health Department staff will conduct a throat swab that will be sent to a local lab for testing.
Test results will be sent to participants by mail and, if confirmed positive, Iredell County Health Department Communicable Disease staff will reach out to provide guidance and identify anyone that you may have been in close contact with recently.
The Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance is for anyone with a positive test, even if one is not having symptoms, to self-isolate for 10 days after the date of the test to prevent potential further infection to others.
Those with symptoms should remain isolated at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared and until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medications and show an improvement in other symptoms.
Testing is available to both insured and uninsured, with no out-of-pocket expense. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance information with them to the testing site. Language access services will be available at the testing site during hours of operation.
The Iredell County Health Department will not be providing treatment to individuals who have or are suspected to have COVID-19. This community testing site will only be providing testing services. People are encouraged to contact your primary care provider or a medical professional if you feel you need medical care.
Testing will be performed while supplies last.
The Iredell County Health Department will continue providing community testing for the foreseeable future. Additional information about future community testing clinics will be made available to the community as soon as plans have been solidified.
If you have any questions related to community testing being performed by the Iredell County Health Department, call 704-878-5300.
