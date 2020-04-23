The Iredell County Health Department is honoring National Public Health Week a little differently this year.
Typically, there is a celebration to honor the efforts we are making to protect the health of our community. However, this year our public health team is working around the clock to protect our community from the overwhelming impact of a novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the role of public health professionals in helping protect our community is more visible and important than ever.
Through contact tracing and investigating, emergency planning, public education and more, our public health professionals are part of the front line in protecting Iredell County from health threats like COVID-19.
The core mission of the Iredell County Health Department is to promote and protect community, personal and environmental health. We typically conduct our work in the background, working behind the scenes to protect the community’s health. It’s during uncertain times like these, however, the work of public health shines proudly.
Emergency preparedness and communicable disease response are not new to us. Rather, they align with all three core functions of public health (assessment, policy development and assurance) that are addressed on a regular basis by public health professionals. Whether it be H1N1, Ebola, Zika, or mumps, we have confronted and mitigated a broad spectrum of communicable diseases. While COVID-19 poses threats that much of our public health team has never experienced, we are knowledgeable, well-trained, and prepared to stand on the front lines during this pandemic to protect the health and well-being of our community.
The role public health services in the community is typically vast, but during this current pandemic we are working all-hands-on-deck and around the clock on tasks related to the current COVID-19 outbreak. Many of our team members are cross-training in order to take on additional duties. Some of our primary duties during this uncharted time include:
» Activating and mobilizing emergency preparedness plans. Our Public Health Command Center was activated on April 3 and has since been operating at full capacity on a daily basis, addressing the various public health needs of our community.
» Serving as communicable disease experts. Our communicable disease staff have been conducting investigations, contact tracing, monitoring suspected cases, and enforcing isolation and quarantine protocols.
» Supporting community partners and working hand-in-hand with our local elected officials, Emergency Management, law enforcement, hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, restaurants, childcare facilities, and local businesses and industries to ensure they have the information and resources needed to function appropriately during this pandemic.
» Assisting and connecting vulnerable or under-resourced individuals with the services they need, such as housing, food, and mental health services.
» Keeping community members informed by answering questions, providing up-to-date information about the outbreak and the local community impact, and providing recommendations for how best to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
The Iredell County Health Department has adapted swiftly to this emerging threat to public health.
We have refocused our programmatic priorities to support COVID-19 mitigation and response efforts by closely monitoring community spread, maintaining constant communication with our community, and identifying and addressing common barriers and needs of the community.
While these are challenging and uncharted times, our team is continuing to train and is ready to take on this public health challenge.
We are honored to serve Iredell County.
