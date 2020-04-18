The Iredell County Health Department has been notified of an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility.
The department was made aware of the outbreak Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases at a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The department did not release the name of the facility.
The Iredell County Health Department is working with that facility to conduct contact tracing, a news release reported.
The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. It will work in conjunction with the department to have all residents and employees tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.
At this time, no other people at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“The skilled nursing staff of the long-term care facility are continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority,” the release states.
The department “has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the release states.
A key part of those directives involve restricting visitation of all visitors and nonessential health care personnel as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices, it states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.