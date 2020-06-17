Iredell County added 10 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 470 who have been diagnosed to date.
Of those, 257 are assumed or estimated recovered while 193 are isolating at home, according to the Health Department. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized and seven have died in the county.
Fifty-one percent of the cases in the county are among females. Overall, 40 percent of the patients are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14 percent are among those 65 and older, 10 percent are among those 18-24 and 8 percent are among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 166 cases, which is three additional as of Wednesday. The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) with 186, or four of the new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) with 118. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
Statewide there are now 46,855 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,002 cases since Tuesday morning. There have been 1,168 deaths in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 667,422 tests completed and 846 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 7,563 cases and 130 deaths, Rowan County has 937 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 746 cases with 25 deaths, Wilkes has 550 with 16 deaths, Catawba has 465 with 10 deaths, Yadkin has 255 with four deaths, Lincoln has 157 cases, Davie has 145 with two deaths and Alexander has 51 cases.
