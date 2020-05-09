The following inmates were released from the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice from April 30-May 1.
» April 30: Tilden T. Miller, 31; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, released at expiration of sentence.
» May 1: Steven A. Bolick, 35; obtaining property by false pretense, released at expiration of sentence.
» May 1: Mark A. Gonzalez, 28; sell of Schedule II, released on post-release supervision.
» May 2: Von L. McClamrock, 60; assault on a female, released at expiration of sentence.
» May 3: Gregory K. McCleave, 56; robbery with a dangerous weapon, released on post-release supervision.
» May 3: Jimmy L. Stinson, 32; possession of Schedule II, released on post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.