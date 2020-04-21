Brianna Schmidt to Dillon Helms
Tara Long to Patrick Kniewallner
David Ludwig to Emily Edelen
Jerry Isenhour to Alisa Church
Jenna Washam to Johnathan Cromwell
Elizabeth Hernandez to Timothy Mills
Warrina Moss to Donald Sibby
John King to Alexa Pride
Kathryn Martinez to Kyle Chisom
Kendric Parks to Aletha Card
Jordon Eaves to Jael Haskins
Jack Harwell Jr. to Kathy Lawing
William Mahaffey to Krista Weatherman
Timothy Campbell to Teshia Driver
