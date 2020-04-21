1E92B10B-C551-45A1-B474-615F6E32D730.jpeg

Brianna Schmidt to Dillon Helms

Tara Long to Patrick Kniewallner

David Ludwig to Emily Edelen

Jerry Isenhour to Alisa Church

Jenna Washam to Johnathan Cromwell

Elizabeth Hernandez to Timothy Mills

Warrina Moss to Donald Sibby

John King to Alexa Pride

Kathryn Martinez to Kyle Chisom

Kendric Parks to Aletha Card

Jordon Eaves to Jael Haskins

Jack Harwell Jr. to Kathy Lawing

William Mahaffey to Krista Weatherman

Timothy Campbell to Teshia Driver

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 5-11. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

