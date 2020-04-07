The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 22-28. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Amber Sparks to Michael Seibert
Tammy Miller to Mark Kincaid
Brandon Cline to Cindi Herr
David Myers to Patricia Ciampanella
Nathaniel Khachaturian to Alison Vest
Jason Hladik to Nicole Phelps
Kelly Letten to Brandon Self
Kaitlyn Hunt to Andrew Bolton
Omar Dergham to Tania Bou Zerdan
Christopher Giraldo to Tabitha Manning
Jacob Chandler to Sharon Horton
Valerie Pallo to Todd Petrucci
Jamie Walker to Edgar Guzman
Desire Cline to Edward Malavet
Emma Newburg to Jason Chisum
Daniel Griffin to Abigail Sisson
Laura Sipe to Evan Karriker
Morgan Liebert to Tony Dangerfield
Lesli Mendez Montufar to Rubi Burgos Solis
Kendall Clayton to David Thompson
Matthew Stanfield to Barbara Kelly
Layton Reddy to Ashton Young
Randall Phillips to Samantha Gibbs
Leon Drayton to Brandy Frasier
Michael Clark Jr. to Ramona Mitchell
Gregory Cwiklinski to Katherine Westfall
Maribeth Willis to Nigel Howard Jr.
Caitlyn Napoli to Mark Yackulich
Hannah Copley to Jorge Foster II
Jason Dye to Sandrine Bingolo
Cameron Hill to Bradley Buskirk
Richard Lowery Jr. to Olivia Eanes
Robert Skinner II to Olivia Ocamb
Michael Berg-Saether to Hailey White
Allan Scott to Tracy Patterson
Brittany Moose to Michael Beckham
Paula Hall to Elijah Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.