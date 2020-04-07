Marriage Licenses (copy)

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 22-28. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Amber Sparks to Michael Seibert

Tammy Miller to Mark Kincaid

Brandon Cline to Cindi Herr

David Myers to Patricia Ciampanella

Nathaniel Khachaturian to Alison Vest

Jason Hladik to Nicole Phelps

Kelly Letten to Brandon Self

Kaitlyn Hunt to Andrew Bolton

Omar Dergham to Tania Bou Zerdan

Christopher Giraldo to Tabitha Manning

Jacob Chandler to Sharon Horton

Valerie Pallo to Todd Petrucci

Jamie Walker to Edgar Guzman

Desire Cline to Edward Malavet

Emma Newburg to Jason Chisum

Daniel Griffin to Abigail Sisson

Laura Sipe to Evan Karriker

Morgan Liebert to Tony Dangerfield

Lesli Mendez Montufar to Rubi Burgos Solis

Kendall Clayton to David Thompson

Matthew Stanfield to Barbara Kelly

Layton Reddy to Ashton Young

Randall Phillips to Samantha Gibbs

Leon Drayton to Brandy Frasier

Michael Clark Jr. to Ramona Mitchell

Gregory Cwiklinski to Katherine Westfall

Maribeth Willis to Nigel Howard Jr.

Caitlyn Napoli to Mark Yackulich

Hannah Copley to Jorge Foster II

Jason Dye to Sandrine Bingolo

Cameron Hill to Bradley Buskirk

Richard Lowery Jr. to Olivia Eanes

Robert Skinner II to Olivia Ocamb

Michael Berg-Saether to Hailey White

Allan Scott to Tracy Patterson

Brittany Moose to Michael Beckham

Paula Hall to Elijah Adams

