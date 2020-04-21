5FC12355-D9DF-40C6-A513-8447D185E5AE.jpeg

Cardinal Public Adjusters, Arris Public Adjusters Inc., Iredell County

Race City Home Solutions, RC Home Solutions, Jasmine Encinas, Mooresville

JNJ Moreno Landscape and Tree Service, Juan B. Moreno, Norlis B. Velasquez, Statesville

Kevin S. Cox, Kevin S. Cox, Mooresville

Dunamis Professional Services, Olander DeShea Cuthrell, Statesville

Xclusive Complete Car Care, Theodore Thomas Waddell, Iredell County

Cardinal Home Builders, Cardinal Home Builders NC LLC, Mooresville

YvanDurelle Designs, Evan Durelle Caldwell, Statesville

Monolith, Steven Joshua Burdette, Statesville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 5-11.

