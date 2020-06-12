North Carolina — and Iredell County — reported another surge in coronavirus cases on Friday.
Iredell County has climbed to 409 cases after reporting 382 on Thursday afternoon.
The state cases increased by 1,768 between the reports on Thursday and Friday morning. There are now 41,249 lab-confirmed cases in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 1,092 deaths in the state. As of Friday morning, a total of 595,697 tests had been completed and 760 people were hospitalized.
Neighboring Mecklenburg County continues to lead the state with 6,538 cases and 118 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
In Iredell County, the central region (ZIP codes 27013, 28166 and 28677) grew by 15 cases to 160. The south region of the county, which is the ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125, reports 148 cases, or three additional. The north region, which is ZIP codes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689, has 101 cases, a growth of nine. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The Iredell County Health Department has confirmed that there are five confirmed cases at North Iredell High School. Earlier this week the school was closed, then Thursday afternoon the Health Department defined the coronavirus cases at the school as a cluster.
“At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases in a school or child-care facility to be a cluster,” it stated in a release. “NCDHHS refers to this as a “cluster” rather than an “outbreak” because of the setting, as it is difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community.
The department is working with Iredell-Statesville School administrators to “conduct contact tracing to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person. The administration continues to implement strict infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19,” the Health Department stated in a release. On Friday it confirmed it was five cases.
Overall in the county, the majority of the cases are among those aged 25-49 with 43 percent of the local cases in that group. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64 with 12 percent in the 65 and older group, 10 percent in the 18-24 age range and 8 percent among those 17 and younger.
