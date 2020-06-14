Iredell County continues to see an increased daily number of coronavirus cases, with 22 more reported on Sunday morning.
Overall, the state added an additional 1,443 cases as Phase II continues. The state now has 44,119 lab-confirmed cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state only reports numbers of those presumed to be recovered on Mondays. The Iredell County Health Department updates case totals Monday through Friday.
There have been 1,109 deaths related to coronavirus across the state, six in Iredell. Currently there are 798 people hospitalized. There have been a total of 627,130 tests completed.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to have the most cases across the state with 7,131 positive tests and 121 deaths. Rowan County has 888 cases with 37 deaths, Cabarrus has 711 cases with 24 deaths, Wilkes has 542 cases with six deaths, Catawba has 417 cases and 10 deaths, Yadkin has 239 cases and four deaths, Davie has 139 cases with two deaths, Lincoln has 138 cases and Alexander has 49.
Looking at the county more closely, the state breaks down the cases by ZIP code. Those for Iredell County and case totals are as follows. Some of the ZIP codes include areas outside Iredell: in 27020, there are 43 cases and two deaths; 27028, 109 cases; 27055, 112 cases and one death; 28678, two case; 28634, 21 cases; 28660, six cases; 28636, four cases; 28689, seven cases; 27013, 29 cases and two deaths; 28166, 10 cases; 28677, 124 cases and two deaths; 28625, 106 cases; 28036, 42 cases and two deaths; 28115, 93 cases and two deaths; 28117, 74 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The Iredell County Health Department and StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte have partnered to provide additional COVID-19 testing opportunities in Statesville and Mooresville locations every week in June and July.
No cost drive-thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week at the following times and places:
» Boys and Girls Club (1001 Cochran St. Statesville) on Tuesday;
» Mooresville High School (659 E. Center Ave, Mooresville) on Thursday.
Anyone is invited to receive testing. Additional testing sites may be added based on the needs of the community. All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing.
To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the red box “Schedule Virtual Visit.” Choose Iredell County in the drop-down box and select a virtual visit appointment time. Answer the questions to receive a virtual appointment confirmation email.
(1) comment
The numbers are readily available and anyone who knows math can figure out how serious this virus is. Less than 10% of those who live in our state have been infected. epidemiologists project that, on our current course, 60 - 70% will have to become infected for a natural immunity to stop the spread. At a 5% death rate, that means over 10 million will die in this country if Trump's government doesn't do what it should have been doing for the past SIX months.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.