Iredell County is reporting 32 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to local officials.
The Iredell County Health Department is updating results over the course of the day, with a breakdown by gender and age.
In the county, males make up 63 percent of the cases. By age, the 25-49 and 50-64 age group each account for 31 percent of the cases. Twenty-eight percent are among those 18-24 and 10 percent among those 65 and older.
Local updates can be found at https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
The state has not yet released updated numbers for Thursday, though those will not necessarily match the county numbers which are being updated more often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.