A ninth person has died of coronavirus-related illness in Iredell County.
The Iredell County Health Department reported the additional death late Monday. It reports 562 confirmed cases in the county, with 301 people assumed or estimated recovered and 238 isolated at home. A total of 14 people are currently hospitalized.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. The state reported more cases in Iredell as of Monday, but the county mapping is based on the local report.
North Carolina grew by 804 new cases of coronavirus as of Monday, according to state officials; the state is reporting more local cases than the county Health Department is.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are among females.
By age group, 40 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are among those 50-64, 14 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18-24 and 8 percent among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 190 cases, which is 15 additional since the Health Department report on Friday afternoon, The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 235, or 22 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 137, a growth of 13. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
There have been 53,605 lab-confirmed cases in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 757,345 tests have been completed and 870 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 1,223 deaths in the state attributed to coronavirus-like illness.
A total of 36,921 people are presumed to be recovered.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 8,956 cases and 137 deaths. Rowan has 1,025 with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 883 with 25 deaths, Catawba has 560 with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 555 with six deaths, Yadkin has 281 with four deaths, Lincoln has 189 cases, Davie has 158 with two deaths and Alexander has 66.
