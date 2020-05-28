The Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to evaluate local, state and national guidelines in regard to COVID-19 and the phased reopening plan issued by the state.
The department’s main priority is the health and safety of patrons and staff.
The Iredell County Recreation Center’s pool will open Monday at 10 a.m. Due to restrictions put in place by Executive Order 141, operations will be conducted differently during the month of June. Capacity is limited to 25 patrons at a time, on a reservation basis. Reservations need to be made 24 hours in advance, for 2.5-hour time blocks during the week, and 2-hour time blocks on weekends.
Pool access is defined by three available options: included with Annual Recreation Center Memberships, purchase of a seasonal pool pass, or drop-in, day pass guests. Time blocks are in place to give adequate and fair access for all due to the capacity limit of 25 patrons at a time. In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, visitors are asked to provide their own chairs and food is not allowed.
Detailed information regarding reservation options, time blocks, and rates can be found at www.iredellparksandrec.com. Front Desk Staff can answer questions regarding reservations. Weather depending, the pool is scheduled to be open daily June 1- Aug. 16, then weekends only Aug. 22 through Sept. 7.
Currently, the following facilities and amenities continue to be open (with guidelines):
» Park properties: Stumpy Creek Park, Stumpy Creek Boat Landing (fees charged), Scotts Rosenwald Park, Jennings Park, Bigleaf Slopes Park, East Iredell Lions Club Community Park.
» Park trails and walking paths.
» Park open spaces and fields.
» Park restroom and water fountains.
Temporarily closed, with anticipated plans to re-open in Phase III are:
» Facilities: Iredell County Recreation Center including the gymnasium and fitness center, Community Building (Scotts Rosenwald Park, East Iredell Lions Club).
» Amenities: Playgrounds, courts.
» Athletic field reservations for organized sports.
» Group reservations for shelters or other park amenities.
» Programs, trips, classes — cancellations and modifications.
Take-home activity “Camp Kits” are available for the month of June for summer camp options.
Announcements regarding July Summer Camp options will be released by June 15.
Spring sports and athletic leagues have been cancelled. Check the Iredell County webpage for alternative athletic programming.
Adult Day Trips will resume with modifications once that is recommended by the CDC.
Outdoor Fitness Classes will be offered at the Iredell County Recreation Center during the month of June, on a reservation-only basis.
The following guidelines remain in place:
General considerations:
» Physical distancing (6 ft minimum) should be observed in public.
» Limit gatherings to less than 10 people indoors, and 25 people outdoors (maintain physical distancing).
» Face masks are recommended as much as possible.
» Do not engage in activities that require physical or shared contact, or use of shared surfaces (such as playgrounds, sports equipment, etc.).
» Dispose of trash properly, or take it with you when you leave.
» Respect areas or amenities of the park that are not currently available for use (playgrounds, courts), and do not attempt to use these or remove signage/fencing.
» Use of park properties or amenities is considered “Use At Your Own Risk”. While there is mitigation guidance, social recommendations, and sanitizing procedures in place, transmission can still occur.
Appointments are recommended for interactions with public patrons and Iredell County staff. Contact the department or staff directly if you need assistance.
“We appreciate your understanding, patience, and cooperation,” the department states in a news release.
For more information, contact the Iredell County Park and Recreation Department at 704-878-3103, or visit the website at www.iredellparksandrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.