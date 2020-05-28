Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN DAVIE COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1145 AM EDT. * AT 818 AM EDT, THE STREAM GAUGE ON HUNTING CREEK NORTHEAST OF HARMONY BELOW EAST HOUSTONVILLE ROAD REPORTED A LEVEL OF 17.4 FEET AND WAS SLOWLY FALLING AFTER CRESTING AT 17.5 FEET. AT THIS LEVEL, FLOODING IS LIKELY INTO SOME BACK YARDS OF HOMES NEAR SHEFFIELD AND ALONG PORTIONS OF SAW MILL ROAD. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HARMONY, SHEFFIELD AND UNION GROVE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&