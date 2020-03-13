In conjunction with the decision by Iredell-Statesville Schools and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, among others, the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department has suspended all recreation-based athletic events.
"Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department cares deeply about the health of our communities, participants, members, and employees and we are keeping a close eye on the development, science, and all information available on the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," a release states. "Our intention is not to overreact from a position of undue fear or alarm, and we want to be pro-active and be responsive to help in any way we can. With that in mind, we join many other state and local agencies with suggested recommendations and mitigation guidance."
The North Carolina Youth Soccer Association (NCYSA) as well as state and local high school groups suspended all athletic sporting events as of 11:59 p.m. today. This includes soccer and baseball practices, games, and matches, releases state.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also postponing already scheduled senior adult trips involving travel to the South Carolina Zoo and North Carolina Outer Banks.
"Our department will continue to monitor federal, state, and local health guidance regarding COVID-19 and keep you updated with any further decisions made," the release states.
"At this time, the Iredell County Recreation Center and our parks will remain open unless we are directed otherwise by the NC DHHS or Iredell County Health Department. We continue to urge people/employees to be cautious, conscientious and diligent with hygiene and sanitation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.