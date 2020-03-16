Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department has suspended several programs, effective immediately.
In an effort to protect the health of communities, participants, members, and employees, the deaprtment has been “keeping a close eye on the development, science, and all information available” on the spread of coronavirus.
“Our intention is not to overreact from a position of undue fear or alarm, and we want to be pro-active and be responsive to help in any way we can,” the group says in a news release.
“With that in mind, we join many other state and local agencies with suggested recommendations and mitigation guidance.”
In addition to the previous decision to suspend athletics and senior trips, based on the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Iredell County Health Department and Gov. Roy Cooper, the Parks and Recreation Department is canceling all programs, classes, group reservations and events through April 30.
“We will continue to monitor conditions and recommendations and keep citizens informed of changes,” the release states.
“At this time, we are taking extra measures to increase disinfecting of common areas so our parks and facilities can remain open, but urge citizens to follow mitigation guidance, including frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying home if you feel ill or sick, and taking extra precautions if you are in a high-risk category.”
