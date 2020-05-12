The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 26-28. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and S. Deberti, Lot 142 of Lakewalk, 141 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,042,500, on April 28.
From A. and A. Lineberry to J. Taylor, Lot 179 of Davidson, 431 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $998,000, on April 27.
From J. Arnold/Est, S. Arnold/Exr & TR and Jeffrey W. Arnold Revocable Trust to G. and A. Jolly, Lot 831 of The Point, 146 Swayne Dr., Mooresville, $965,000, on April 28.
From 4G Design Build, LLC to R. Watkins/TR, J. Watkins/TR, and The RJW Trust, Lot 1 of Mallard Head Development Corporation, 215 Webbed Foot Rd., Mooresville, $682,000, on April 27.
From P. and I. Hoyt to Donald C. Baker Revocable Living Trust and Emily J. Baker Revocable Living Trust, Lot 13 of Yacht Harbour, 114 Keel Court, Mooresville, Mooresville, $525,000, on April 28.
HARMONY
From N. Hart/Indvl & Exr, N. Rankin and A. Hart/Est to A. and L. Kinsinger, metes and bounds, 3.130 acres, 2687 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $178,000, on April 27.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and J. Turner to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 30 of Windsor Woods, 186 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $1,000, on April 27.
From S. and S. McGinnis and S. Leach to R. Piper, Lot 40 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 126 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $245,000, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and M. Williams, Lot 20 of Atwater Landing, 196 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $295,500, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and C. Poirier, Lot 182 of Atwater Landing, 255 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $403,500, on April 27.
From C. and C. and M. and M. Hindes to M. Searles, Lot 143 of Reed Creek, 155 Diamond Dr., Mooresville, $199,500, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and S. Steddum, Lot 108 of Lakewalk, 110 Wallace Walk Lane, Mooresville, $306,500, on April 27.
From G. Lee Jr. to K. Pierce, metes and bounds, 126 Lost Tree Lane, Mooresville, $52,500, on April 27.
From A. and A. and B. Bouts to C. Powell and R. Jordan, Lot 56 of Red Oaks, 1370 Timberlane Terrace, Mooresville, $327,500, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Klinger, Lot 176 of Atwater Landing, 112 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $360,000, on April 28.
From K.and G. Pepper to R. Williams Jr. and S. Ferguson, Lot 17 of Harbor View, 212 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on April 28.
From Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association and Albertelli Law/AIF to E. Hernandez and P. Solis, 0.18 acre, 210 Gold St., Mooresville, $65,000, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and S. Powar and P. Kaur, Lot 242 of Atwater Landing, 144 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $371,500, on April 28.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to M. and M. Greci, Lot 19 of Brookside, 154 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $346,500, on April 28.
From NVR, Inc. to A. and A. Hoyt, Lot 7 of Waterfront at Langtree, 160 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $427,000, on April 28.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. Lange and B. Gorelick, Lot 124 of The Woodlands, 308 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $263,000, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. and S. Gharbin, Lot 24 of Atwater Landing, 195 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $298,000, on April 28.
From M. and M. Parker to B. and K. Mohorter, Lot 57 of Ashlyn Creek, 209 Branchview Dr., Mooresville, $319,000, on April 28.
From D. Bice to T. and L. Herron, Lot 33 of Brantley Place, 106 Westbury Dr., Mooresville, $218,000, on April 28.
From A. Brown, Jr., M. Peters-Brown, M. Peters and M. Brown to M. Garmon and R. Azzahra, Lot 52 of Reed Creek, 108 Rose St., Mooresville, $250,000, on April 28.
OLIN
From Todd Ellis Builders, Inc. to C. and D. Coleman and D. White, Lot 39 of Padgett Farms, Willies Lane, Olin, $213,000, on April 28.
STATESVILLE
From B. Bumgarner, B. Spratt and D. Bumgarner to N. Annas, Lot 23 of Larkin, 113 Brookshire Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on April 27.
From M. and S. Jackson to E. Reissmann, Lot 22 of Olde Statesville, 148 Tarrington Dr., Statesville, $167,500, on April 27.
From J. McAlpin to J. Ellison, (Lots 99-101), 421 Millsaps Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on April 27.
From T. and T. Thompson and A. Ferer/AIF to E. and S. Schneider, 0.54 acre, 139 Whitney Lane, Statesville, $187,000, on April 27.
From B. Rutledge/AIF and P. Owens to Neader Farms, LLC, 2.798 acres, Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $36,500, on April 27.
From S. Shelton to D. Young, 5.28 acres, TBD Society Road, Statesville, $63,500, on April 27.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to A. and C. Lagerhausen, Lot 75 of Castlegate, 171 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on April 27.
From J. and S. Romesburg to D. and C. Thurmon, Lot 21 of Pine Forest, 114 East Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $279,000, on April 27.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to A. and C. Lagerhausen, Lot 75of Castlegate (re-recorded), 171 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $4,000, on April 28.
From Burris Development, LLC to M. and T. Macias, Lot 34 of Windemere, 143 West Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $72,000, on April 28.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to N. and H. Collins, Lot 28 of Fox Den, 119 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $262,000, on April 28.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and R. Starr, Lot 13 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 200 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $299,000, on April 27.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Hyatt, (Lot 78), 159 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on April 27.
From R. and N. Post to L. Post and H. Smith, Lot 10 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 108 Santana Lane, Troutman, $505,500, on April 27.
From Limelights Hair Color Studio, Inc. to At Ease Property Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 694 South Main St., Troutman, $340,000, on April 28.
From Lennar Carolina, LLC to P. and L. Gillen, Lot 16 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 192 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $329,000, on April 28.
UNION GROVE
From Welborn-Myers Properties, LLP to 130 of Chatham, LLC, metes and bounds, TBD in Wilkes, Alexander and Iredell counties, Oak Hollow Road area, Union Grove, $64,500, on April 27.
