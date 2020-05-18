Iredell County’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 10 since Friday, according to a Monday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department. There are now 190 cases in the county.
Of those 190 cases reported, 104 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Seven are hospitalized, and 73 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Monday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 511 COVID-19 cases Monday morning with a total of 19,023 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 18,512 cases on Sunday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 661 as of Monday morning.
North Carolina has completed 255,755 tests, officials reported. There are 511 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,652 cases. It has 63 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 379 cases and 19 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 540 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 104 cases and two deaths. Davie has 46 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 48 cases. Yadkin has 109 cases and one death. Wilkes has 425 cases and one death. Alexander has 21 cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Monday afternoon, the north has 34 cases, central has 67 and south has 89.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each ZIP code.
Those for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
Here are the cases, by ZIP code: 27020, 21; 27028, 27; 27055, 50; 28678, 1; 28634, 10; 28660, 4; 28636, 2; 28689, 5; 27013, 10; 28166, 5; 28677, 42 cases and two deaths; 28625, 34; 28036, 16 cases and one death; 28115, 47 cases and two deaths; 28117, 45 cases and one death; 28125, 3 cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. As of Monday, Iredell County has 192 cases on the state report.
Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among those testing positive for coronavirus in the county, 36% are aged 25 to 49, 34% are aged 50 to 64, 17% are aged 65 or older, 11% are aged 18 to 24 and 2% are aged 17 and under.
Cases among males and females are split evenly at 50% each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.