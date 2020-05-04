Iredell County has reported 14 more COVID-19 cases since Friday afternoon, bringing the total in the county to 131, a Monday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated.
Of those 131 people who have tested positive, 72 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Four are hospitalized, and 49 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Monday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 184 coronavirus cases Monday morning with a total of 11,848 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 11,664 cases Sunday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 430 as of Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. It was 422 Sunday.
North Carolina has completed 146,439 tests, officials reported. There are 498 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 475 Sunday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,734 cases. It has 50 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 314 cases and 13 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 392 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 57 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 32 cases. Yadkin has 24 cases and one death. Wilkes has 115 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions which are mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along I-40.
As of Monday afternoon, the north region has 21 cases, the central has 44 and the south has 66.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
In the Iredell County area, this is how those break out: 27020, two cases; 27028, 21 cases; 27055, six cases; 28678, one case; 28634, four cases; 28689, one case; 27013, seven cases; 28166, four cases; 28677, 25 cases and two deaths; 28625, 20 cases; 28036, 11 cases; 28115, 33 cases and two deaths; 28117, 34 cases and one death; and 28125, two cases.
There are no cases in the 28636 or 28660 ZIP codes.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
The NCDHHS reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville on April 27. As of Monday, three people have contracted COVID-19 there. Two of them are staff and the other is a resident. None have died.
NCDHHS gives weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 2% are among those aged 17 and under, 13% are among those aged 18 to 24, 35% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, and 18% are among those aged 65 or older.
Males and females are split evenly among cases at 50% each.
