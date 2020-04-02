The Iredell County Health Department is now reporting 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The number of cases was 32 as of Thursday morning. The county is now posting a map on its website showing the general location within the county of the cases. In the region marked South, which is zip codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125, there are 25 reported cases.
In the region marked Central, which is zip codes 27013, 28166 and 28677, there are four confirmed cases.
In the region marked North, which is zip codes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678, there are seven reported cases.
The report was updated as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.
By age, 61 percent of the cases in the county were male.
By age group, 33 percent of the cases were in the 25-49 age group while 33 percent were 50-64. Twenty-five percent of the cases were those 18-24 and 11 percent were 18-24. There were no reported cases in the 0-17 age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.