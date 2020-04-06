The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 52 in Iredell County as of Monday morning, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
North Carolina reported 2,870 cases of coronavirus on Monday morning, with 89 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Thirty-three people have died.
The Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
The north has 11 cases, central has eight and south has 33.
The zip codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The Health Department does not release numbers for specific zip codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age range of those who tested positive, no one 17 and under has tested positive in the county, 17% of the cases are in the 18-24 age range, 27% are in the 25-49 age range, 40% are in the 50-64 age range, and 16% are among those 65 and older.
Male and female positive tests are split evenly with 50% for each gender.
The Health Department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 40,726 tests, according to officials.
There are 270 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates statewide COVID-19 numbers daily. Its numbers do not necessarily reflect those of local health departments as those are updated in real-time. For example, the state still has Iredell with three less cases.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 733 cases. It has four reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 76 cases and one reported death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 51 cases and one death. Catawba has 25 cases and one death. Davie has 17 cases and two deaths. Lincoln and Yadkin have nine cases each. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two.
What would it hurt to list the names of those infected? Who is really being protected by not knowing who has the virus, they already have the virus but they are protected and not the one's not infected, RELEASE THE NAMES!!!!
