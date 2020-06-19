Iredell County reported its eighth death tied to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
The county has now reported 512 cases, according to the Iredell County Health Department. Of those, 268 people are assumed or estimated as recovered. A total of 223 are isolated at home and 13 people are currently hospitalized.
Fifty-one percent of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus are females.
Forty percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the cases are among those 50-64, 14 percent are among those 65 and older, 11 percent are among those 18 to 24 and 8 percent are among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 175 cases, which is two additional since Thursday. The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 213, or 17 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 124, a growth of two. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
Statewide, there are now 49,840 cases of coronavirus. That’s a growth of 1,652 cases since the Thursday morning report.
There have been 1,197 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Overall, 712,313 tests have been completed and 871 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 8,166 cases and 131 deaths, Rowan County is reporting 978 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 805 cases with 25 deaths, Catawba has 579 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 554 with six deaths, Lincoln has 162 cases, Davie has 154 and two deaths and Alexander has 59.
