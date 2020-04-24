A fifth person has died in relation to coronavirus in Iredell County.
The death was reported on the Iredell County Health Department website Friday afternoon.
Iredell County reported one additional case Friday afternoon, climbing to 99. Fifty-three people are assumed to be in recovering, 34 are in isolation and three are hospitalized.
Of those testing positive for the virus in Iredell Couuty, 54 percent are female. Thirty-six percent of those testing positive are in the 50-64 age group. Thirty-one percent are aged 25-49, 19 percent are 65 and older, 13 percent are 18-24 and 1 percent are 0-17.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
The ZIP codes for the north region, which has 10 cases, are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, which has 29 cases, the ZIP codes are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central. For the south, which has 59 cases, those are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
North Carolina reported an increase of 444 coronavirus cases Friday morning, with a total of 8,052 cases in 93 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 7,608 cases on Thursday.
The coronavirus-related death total is 269, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. It was 253 Thursday.
North Carolina has completed 100,584 tests, officials reported. There are 477 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 486 on Thursday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,407 cases. It has 35 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 239 cases and six reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 323 cases and 16 deaths.
Catawba has 47 cases and one death. Davie has 28 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 24 cases. Yadkin and Wilkes each have 11 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
