Iredell County coronavirus cases have increased by four, a Thursday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 142 cases in the county.
Of those 142 cases, 83 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Five are hospitalized, and 48 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 639 coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, with 13,397 cases in 99 of the 100 counties. There were 12,758 cases Wednesday.
There have been 507 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported, an increase of five.
North Carolina has completed 171,328 tests, officials reported. There are 525 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 516 on Wednesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,922 cases. It has 58 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 333 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 452 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 65 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 37 cases. Yadkin has 33 cases and one death. Wilkes has 186 cases and one death. Alexander has eight cases.
The Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes.
The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Thursday afternoon, the north has 23 cases, central has 49 and south has 70.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central. For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week. The ZIP codes for Iredell County include 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
The cases by ZIP code are as follows (some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell): 27020, 4 cases; 27028, 21; 27055, 11; 28678, 1; 28634, 4; 28660, 4; 28689, 2; 27013, 10; 28166, 4; 28677, 28 cases and two deaths; 28625, 25; 28036, 11 and one death; 28115, 33 cases and two deaths; 28117, 37 cases and one death; 28125, 3.
There are no cases in 28636.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers due to differences in the confirmation process.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are among those aged 17 and under, 12% are among those aged 18 to 24, 35% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, and 20% are among those aged 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
