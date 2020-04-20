Iredell County is now reporting 88 cases of coronavirus, local officials stated.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, the Iredell County Health Department reported. The department is not currently reporting recovery numbers.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions. As of Monday afternoon, the north has 10 cases, central has 25 and south has 53.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age ranges of those infected in the county, 1% are 17 and under, 15% are 18 to 24, 32% are 25 to 49, another 32% are 50 to 64, and 20% are 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina increased to 6,764 as of Monday morning, with 93 out of 100 counties reporting cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. The coronavirus-related death total is 179.
The number of reported cases in the state was 6,493 Sunday morning and the known death total was 172. There is no reported number of cases in recovery.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 79,484 tests, officials reported, and there are 373 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning's report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,210 cases. It has 29 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 212 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 250 cases and 10 deaths. Catawba has 40 cases and one death. Davie has 23 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 19 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
