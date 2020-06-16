Iredell County has reported an additional death related to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday afternoon, seven deaths are tied to the coronavirus outbreak in the county, according to the Iredell County Health Department. The county now has 460 cases with 192 people isolated at home and 249 reported as estimated or assumed to have recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized in the county.
The county is generally matching the state alignment in terms of which age groups are most impacted. Forty percent of the cases are among those 25-49, with 27 percent among those 50-64, 14 percent among those 65 and older, 10 percent among those 18-24 and 8 percent among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 163 cases, the central (27013, 28166 and 28677) with 182 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) with 115. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
North Carolina is reporting 45,853 cases as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 751 over Monday. There have been 1,154 deaths statewide, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 651,421 tests have been completed and there are currently 829 people hospitalized in the state.
As of Monday, there are 29,219 patients presumed to be recovered in the state. Those numbers are updated every Monday afternoon at 4.
