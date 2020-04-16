The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s third coronavirus-related death.
The individual was at higher risk for serious illness and died from complications associated with COVID-19, the county health department reported in a news release.
In order to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released, according to the press release.
Overall, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 77 in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon, the county health department reported.
The Iredell County Health Department is not currently reporting recovery numbers.
Megan Redford, public information officer for the county health department, said that recovery cannot be medically defined for a novel respiratory disease like COVID-19. She said recovery looks different for everyone.
“Since there is not a solid definition of recovery, we do not feel comfortable reporting recovery numbers,” Redford said.
She said this is based on guidance from state epidemiologist Zack Moore.
Redford said that a vast majority of people with the disease are isolating without medical complications.
“It can be said when this is all said and done, most people will have safely recovered with little to no medical interference,” Redford said.
She said medical complications mostly occur with at-risk populations such as older or immuno-compromised people.
Statewide, the number of reported cases increased to 5,465 Thursday, with 94 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. The death total is 131, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The number of reported cases in the state was 5,123 Wednesday morning and the known death total was 117.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Thursday afternoon, the north has 14 cases, central has 16 and south has 47.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 70,917 tests, officials reported.
There are 452 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus, an increase from 431 Wednesday.
The state Health Department is updating the number of cases each morning.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,084 cases. It has 19 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 198 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 214 cases and four deaths. Catawba has 37 cases and one death. Davie has 23 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 18 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.